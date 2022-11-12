US Removes India From Its Currency Monitoring List, Demands Transparency From China

A recent biannual report released by the US Department of Treasury announced that it is removing India from its Currency Monitoring List. India was removed from the list along with countries like Italy, Mexico, Vietnam, and Thailand. The ANI on Friday reported that China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan will remain part of the current Monitoring List.

The Department of Treasury asserted in the biannual report to Congress that countries that were removed from the list, “have met only one out of three criteria for two consecutive reports.” The economies meeting two of the three criteria determined by the Department of Treasury in the 2015 Act are placed on the Monitoring List.

The report cited by ANI said, “Once on the Monitoring List, an economy will remain there for at least two consecutive Reports to help ensure that any improvement in performance versus the criteria is durable and is not due to temporary factors.” However the Treasury made it clear that it will “add and retain” any major US trading partner that amounts to a large disproportionate share of the overall US trade deficit, even if that economy has not met with the two criteria.

What is it all about?

The US Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 requires the Secretary to provide a report to Congress on the international economic and exchange rate policy. Under the 1988 Act, the Treasury is required to consider whether countries are manipulating the rate of exchange between their currencies and the US dollar.

The report analysed the exchange rates and evaluated the currencies of its 20 biggest trading partners. It assessed the developments in international economic and exchange rate policies over the four quarters through June 2022. Through the Monitoring list, the US will keep an eye on the listed countries to find out if any country is manipulating its exchange rates against the US dollar to gain an unfair competitive advantage in international trade.

The Yellen-Sitharaman Meet

The report was released by the US Department of the Treasury a day before the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen met the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her visit to India. Yellen took to social media to express her delight to meet the Indian Finance Minister, she tweeted, “I thank Minister Sitharaman for her welcome to India. We had the opportunity to discuss our shared economic interests and how we can work together in the coming year to face global headwinds and address common priorities.”

I thank Minister Sitharaman for her welcome to India. We had the opportunity to discuss our shared economic interests and how we can work together in the coming year to face global headwinds and address common priorities. pic.twitter.com/JySpRZu2wJ — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) November 11, 2022

On Friday, the two sat down with the executives of major Indian and US companies that are operating in India and discussed the potential of Increased economic integration between India and the US. Calling it a Trusted partner, Yellen said, “trusted partners like India mitigates geopolitical risk and will help strengthen our supply chains.”

Another Asian giant which was mentioned in the Report was China, the Report reiterated, that “Treasury calls for increased transparency from China. China’s failure to publish foreign exchange intervention and broader lack of transparency around key features of its exchange rate mechanism makes it an outlier among major economies and warrants Treasury’s close monitoring.”