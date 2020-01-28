US Wishes India 'decade Full Of Achievements'; Lists Water, Space Trade, Energy & Security

Just after the US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Sunday appreciated the 'US-India Defence Corporation on display' on the occassion of Republic Day, the US South and Central Asian Affairs office on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished India a new decade of achievements. They further added that they are looking forward to working on several issues with India.

We join PM @narendramodi in wishing for a new decade full of achievements for #India & look forward to partnering with India to make these goals a reality. Looking forward to working together on issues ranging from water and space to, trade, energy, and security. AGW https://t.co/z10d3VR9ok — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 27, 2020

The US-India Defence corporation on display

On the occassion of Republic Day on Sunday during the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, India's Chinook helicopters and Apache attack choppers were showcased for the first time after their acquisition in a deal with the US.

Republic Day celebrations

On the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The 90-minute long Republic Day Parade which commenced later was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

Further, the all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

The Defence Ministry this year had selected 16 states, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and six Ministries to participate in the Parade. The states included- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

