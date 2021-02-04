'Used To Listen To Rihanna's songs; Was Stunned After Her Tweet,' says BJP's Ravi Kishan 

Responding to the controversy over international personalities wading into the farmers' agitation, now BJP MP Ravi Kishan has reacted sharply to the comments by foreign celebrities and others. He said this is a conspiracy to spread violence against India and PM Modi.

"The first tweet came from Rihanna, she is a big pop star whose songs I used to listen too. She has more than 100 million Twitter followers. We were all stunned after her tweet and the first thought that came in my mind that why is she so concerned about the agitation that is going on the two borders of India"?

BJP leader said that the document shared by Greta Thunberg which was later deleted had 15 points which entailed a 'properly choreographed' violence plan starting from January 25.

"Greta Thunberg is an activist who has nothing to do with India. She also tweeted about this issue but later deleted, though she was caught. There were 15 points in that tweet, to spread violence and destroy the country starting from January 25. This was a 'properly choreographed' plan. The main agenda was to destroy the image of the evolving world leader Narendra Modi and this conspiracy was planned starting 25 January, he said.

Social Media- 'Biggest weapon for Violence'

He also said that the biggest and easiest weapon to spread violence across the world is 'Social Media', which is accessible to each and every one.

"In the past, terrorists were sent to carry out terrorist attacks like attacks in Parliament, Taj Hotel, Bomb blast, etc. But since 2014, when PM Modi came to power borders of the country are tightened and secured by the Indian defence and police forces. So now the biggest weapon to spread violence is the Internet and Social Media. Through Social Media, it has now become very easy to spread hatred and provoke people to create riots across the country. People who are against PM Modi and India have come together to destroy the country. I urge all the Indians to stay united and we will raise voice against this propaganda. We Stand Together. Farmer protest is our internal matter, kishan added.

Opposition's Politics

Ravi Kishan also added that opposition is also involved in this propaganda and not letting the Parliament sessions function.

"They have already planned that they are not going to let the house function. I go to parliament every day and return home getting upset. It is saddening that crores and crores of money of the voters are spent behind every parliament session but the opposition does not care about the wastage. People elect us and send us to the parliament for important discussions, and not for ruckus and hooting. I am sure the same thing is going to take place today. That's their plan," he stated.

