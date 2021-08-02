Uttar Pradesh 2022 Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP Open To Alliance With Small Parties

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the talks on the alliance formation are high from both SP (Samajwadi Party) and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). Speaking on the SP's take on the alliance, on Monday, August 1, the Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too.

In a continued attempt of the Anti-BJP front, Akhilesh Yadav is on a mission to unite all parties to fight the UP polls against BJP. But, in response, BSP has decided to contest this election without any party support.

BSP to go solo

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to fight all elections alone and won't team with any parties. Addressing the media, BSP General Secretary SC Mishra reiterated the party's decision.

He said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state." The party has only an alliance with only the people of the state and not any political party, he added.

Earlier, BSP president Mayawati had declared that her party will contest all elections “small and big” on its own in the future, signalling the end of the much-discussed Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha elections. This announcement was made after she held a meeting with party workers to review the BSP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

She later Twitted. “Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also the anti-BSP and anti-Dalit decisions like reservation in promotions and bad law and order during the SP rule in 2012-2017, BSP adhered to the gathbandhan dharma with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country".

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BSP will be contesting elections in Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, BSP had won 19 seats out of 403 seats.

(Image credit: PTI)