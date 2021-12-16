Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings briefly adjourned amid opposition protests

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got off to a stormy start on Thursday with opposition parties storming into the well of the House raising slogans against the government over different issues and demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the issue of alleged police harassment of SP MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in Chandauli district and demanded a discussion in the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra came into the well of the House with her party members demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra and started raising slogans.

The Samajwadi Party and SBSP members also came to the well and started raising slogans.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people Amidst the uproar, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the second supplementary demands for the financial year 2021-22 along with the budgetary provisions (interim) for 2022-23.

The government also sought a Vote on Account for a part of the 2022-23.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit later adjourned the proceedings for half an hour.PTI SAB DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)