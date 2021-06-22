Uttar Pradesh BJP Leaders Hold Key Strategy Meeting With Eye On Polls; CM Yogi 'to Lead'

Gearing up for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a key meeting with state ministers on Monday to review the performance reports of each department during the past term.

All the cabinet ministers presented a complete report of the functioning of their departments to the top party leaders in the meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was joined by national BJP leaders BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal and Swatantra Dev at the meeting. The saffron leaders chalked out a strategy to keep the functioning of the UP government before the public for the elections.

The meeting, held at the state’s BJP office was to maintain coordination between the government and the organization. On June 19, the state's party president Swatantra Dev Singh said that incumbent Yogi Adityanath will lead the saffron party in the UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya predicted that the saffron party will win the UP polls in 2022 and set a target of 300+ seats. When asked about BJP's CM face, Maurya said, "Under whose leadership the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in the state will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board. It does not matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a private limited company like the SP, BSP and the Congress".

Yogi's Delhi visit

Amid rumours of UP cabinet expansion, CM Yogi Adityanath met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on 10-11 June as BJP gears for seven state elections in 2022. Sources state that there will be no change in party leadership or the state government structure and that a coordination committee will be formed under Adityanath's leadership to bridge the gap between the Centre and state leadership. Recently, several top RSS and BJP leaders visited UP and praised the Yogi government's COVID handling. PM Modi has also lauded Adityanath's initiative to extend emotional support, healthcare, and legal aid to elderly citizens via 'Elderline'.