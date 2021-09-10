Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Hold Meeting For Discussions On Strategies Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is said to hold a meeting for discussions on the strategies to be adopted for the elections. Speaking on the same, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday, September 9, said that the meeting holds prominence as it will witness major discussions on the current issues in the state as well as the schemes provided by the Union Government for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Thursday after a meeting of the district in-charges at the BJP state office, he took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and said the party always creates drama with their activities. His remarks came after Gandhi visited Uttar Pradesh.

आज भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय पर जिला प्रभारियों की बैठक संपन्न हुई। pic.twitter.com/tOxqddPMxK — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) September 9, 2021

Further, attacking the Congress, Swatantra Dev Singh said,

"Why are we talking about Priyanka Gandhi or congress? Neither they work for the nation nor in the favour of the poor, they only looted the nation and made people fool."

The Congress took 70 long years for providing proper services to the people including pakka houses, gas connections, as well as electricity facilities, he added.

BJP on Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

Prior to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has already started its preparations for the elections. Earlier on Sunday, BJP started its 'prabuddh sammelan' across the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They are also looking forward to holding conventions aiming at the votes of the Brahmins in the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed a meeting in Kanpur, on the other hand, BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the 2017 assembly polls, BJP got the victory after winning 312 Assembly seats in the elections. For the 403-member assembly, the party secured a 39.67% vote share. On the other hand, opposition parties managed few seats. For example, Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 19 seats, whereas Congress manage to get only seven seats.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year and all the political parties are making their advances for competing in the polls.

Image: Twitter/PTI