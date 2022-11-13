Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: AIMIM To Not Contest Mainpuri, Rampur And Khatauli By-elections

On Friday, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced that the party will not contest the upcoming bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh. AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali issued a notice saying AIMIM will not field any candidate in Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls and Khatauli and Rampur assembly seat by-elections.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

Notably, the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant following Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death. Later, the Samajwadi party fielded the wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former MP, Dimple Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. It is pertinent to note that Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Khatauli seat

On Monday, November 7, Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli seat fell vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified in connection with his recent conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Saini and 11 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on October 11.

UP's Rampur

In Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, the seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified as a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month.

As per the official announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the bypolls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Notably, the last date for candidates to file for nomination is November 17, while the date of scrutiny is November 18. The last date for candidate to withdraw their candidature is November 21.