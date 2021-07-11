Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Jubilant Over BJP's Performance In Block Panchayat Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath believed that the poll results show public favouring the BJP and claimed that this was due to the ruling party's successful implementation of the centre's schemes and policies. Shedding light on the intricacies of the Block Panchayat elections, he explained that the party had fielded its candidates in 735 seats while candidates of its ally Apna Das (S) were competing with 14 seats.

Yogi Adityanath remembers PM Modi's quotes

CM Yogi while championing the massive victory, remembered a slogan from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and said, "Seven years ago, PM Modi gave the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' to this country. The plans that were made reached everyone. The state government and the organisations took the schemes to the people. Panchayat election results are living examples of it.





He remarked, "As per trends so far, the BJP seems to be winning 635 out of 825 seats. This number may increase further. He said that the party had fielded its candidates in 735 seats while candidates to its ally Apna Das (S) were in the fray in 14 seats."

CM Yogi's thoughts on one of the biggest elections in Indian democracy

Interestingly, 76 seats had a friendly war as both candidates were selected from BJP and two of Apna Dal, in which BJP stood victorious with 66 seats and Apna Dal on one single seat. On terming the Panchayat elections one of the biggest elections in Indian democracy, he praised the hard work and dedication of the BJP workers in the atrocious time of the COVID-19 pandemic and quoted, "The victory in the Panchayat elections shows that people have unwavering faith in the policies of the BJP government.

He didn't miss out to remember and pay his tribute to all the party workers who contacted COVID-19 while working for the party and succumbed to it. Remembering their determination and perseverance, he said, "While lakhs of workers made an invaluable contribution in the successful completion of the voting. During this, some people also came under the grip of Coronavirus and some died untimely. The government pays deep condolences to their families. Along with giving financial help to their dependents, the government will also provide a job to the member."