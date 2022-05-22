Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi & Oppn Leaders To Attend All-party Meeting In Lucknow Today

In a key development, an all-party meeting will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and will have in attendance leaders of all the political parties. The meeting will be held in room number 15 of the UP Legislative Assembly at 12:30 PM on May 22 and will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, Leader of Opposition of the UP legislative assembly and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav along with assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. Among other notable names who will attend the meeting include Umashankar Singh from BSP, Congress' Aradhana Mishra, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of Jansatta Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Notably, after attending the All-Party meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath will partake in a media conclave at 05:00 PM (virtual participation) which is organised by Panchjanya, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece. And at 06:00 PM, CM Yogi will take part in BJP's legislative party meeting that will be held in Lok Bhavan Auditorium. It is pertinent to mention here that the all-party meeting comes before the budget session of UP Vidhan Sabha that will run from tomorrow (May 23).

'If Govt and Oppn are committed, many issues can be resolved': CM Yogi

Earlier on Saturday, while inaugurating the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the UP assembly, CM Yogi stated that if the government and opposition work together and are committed to the welfare of the people, then several issues can be resolved. "We may be communicating our point differently on other days, ut on this occasion of the inauguration of e-Vidhan, hon’ble speaker Lok Sabha is here. Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav is also present and has extended his good wishes. He is making a positive contribution and I thank him from the core of my heart," CM Yogi said.

"We are sure that all of us will work together for the welfare of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Questions raised by the opposition may be critical. But on many occasions, the criticism, based on facts, helps in taking various programmes to the people. If the government and opposition are committed to the welfare of 25 crore people, several issues can be resolved," CM further added.

Speaking on the new e-Vidhan system in UP Asembly, CM Yogi tweeted, "After the introduction of e-Vidhan system in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the proceedings of the House and the work of honorable members are going to become even easier."