Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Asserts BJP Eradicated Violence From State, Lambasts Previous Govts

In a first response to the violent clashes that broke out across the country in the past few weeks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed the topic, claiming that such incidents will not happen in his state as the BJP government has eradicated violence completely.

Yogi Adityanath, who was addressing the students of Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow, referred to the incidents of violence reported in various states and stated that there used to be riots and hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh as well, however, now, there is peace and no place for anarchy or hooliganism. "Every section of the society is moving ahead with the development", he added.

Violence is in the past for Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Further adding that violence is in the history of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi went on to assert that the BJP administration has completely eliminated violence from the state. He also called upon the previous governments for their inaction on the issue of violence in the state.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi, who took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology in the institution, also spoke on an array of topics concerning the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh, laying focus on students, the health sector, COVID-19 pandemic, employment, among other topics. He also distributed tablets to the students at the event.

Violent clashes in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal

Over the past few weeks, multiple incidents of communal violence were reported in various states. It started with the Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh where incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from the Khargone region of the state, West Bengal's Howrah, and Jharkhand's Lohardaga. These erupted after a group of unknown people hurled stones at the Ram Navami procession, triggering violent clashes.

Following this, similar incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were again reported on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti from various states.

Image: PTI/ANI