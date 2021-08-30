As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections approach, two senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) members from the state have sent in their resignation. Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Singh who decided to part ways from the party, alleged while resigning that the old and loyal leaders were being neglected. The two leaders said they had informed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about their decision and also stated that they had brought up this issue several times with the heads but no action had been taken.

Resignations due to negligence post take over by Ajay Kumar Lallu

In a blow to the Congress just months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, two senior AICC members Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Singh resigned from the party's primary membership. The leaders sent their resignation letters to the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday. The resignations come following several high-profile exits including that of former union minister Jitin Prasada, and deal a fresh blow to the grand old party which has been trying to regain lost ground in the state.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, Shailendra Singh told the media on Monday that loyal and old-time Congresspersons have been neglected since Ajay Kumar Lallu took over and this is why dedicated leaders are quitting the party. He said he had informed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi about the situation in the party many times, but she did not take any step. In such a situation, the members appended that they were left with no option but to resign from Congress, he added.

Resignation letter

Shailendra Singh said in his resignation letter that he has been active in public service and Congress organisation for the last 15 years. He is presently joint in-charge (organisation) of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and a nominated member of the AICC. Rajesh Singh said he had been an active member of the Congress since his student days and had held various positions in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for the last 25 years. He said in his letter that he was also elected a member of the AICC but was resigning because of the present environment of the Congress and the neglecting of old Congress members.

Congress state unit reacts to resignation

Terming the allegations of the two leaders baseless, Congress state secretary and Allahabad in-charge Raghavendra Pratap Singh said work was being done to strengthen the Congress, right down to the 'nyay panchayat' and booth level, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and Lallu. Ballia district president of the party Om Prakash Pandey said both were having some dispute with the state leadership.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been working overtime to galvanise the party for making it battle-ready in the 2022 assembly polls but the resignations by the leaders brought in bad reputation for the party that ruled UP for a long time after Independence. Prasada, a prominent Brahmin face who was considered close to the central party leaders, had also resigned and joined the BJP. Earlier too, former UPCC president Rita Bahugua Joshi had quit the party and went on to become a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and later BJP MP from Prayagraj.

Divided opposition before UP Polls

The BSP has made it clear about not aligning with Congress for the upcoming elections. BSP had even snapped ties with the SP post-2019 Lok Sabha polls. SP too attested that it will now be collaborating with smaller parties. This decision came after the Akhilesh Yadav- Rahul Gandhi alliance failed miserably in the 2017 Assembly polls. This decision of Akhilesh Yadav was criticised by Mayawati when he got mocked for his 'alliance with small parties' pitch. On reflecting on that, Mayawati pointed out the weak strategies that Yadav had thought over for his party. BSP also skipped a meeting of opposition unity called by Sonia Gandhi on August 20. This background explains that a united opposition fight against the BJP was doubtful even though none of the opposition parties seem to be in a strong position.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI