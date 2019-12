Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra's jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath over his saffron attire. He said Congress has a habit of undermining Hindu faith and remarked Vadra's comments as "objectionable". In a reference to Adityanath's saffron attire, Vadra while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday said that 'saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence.'