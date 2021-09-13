Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Rubbishes Opposition's Claims About Rising Crime Rate In The State

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma stated on Monday that the opposition parties are misleading people ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022, claiming that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has reduced the state's crime rate. Sharma told ANI that the crime rate in the state has gone down under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said, "This is one reason that many businessmen are investing in Uttar Pradesh because of the sense of security this government has brought. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic period, Rs 56,000 crores of investment was made in the state and the economy of the state has increased from Rs 11 lakh crores to Rs 22 lakh crores."

The opposition has started creating irrelevant problems

Sharma claimed that the opposition parties had nothing to say or object to during the BJP's four-and-a-half-year administration in the state. He accused that the opposition parties have now started creating irrelevant problems to criticise the government ahead of the polls.

He also stated that attacking the ruling party to gain political mileage would not work as people currently utilise electronic and digital media to communicate effectively.

According to him, there hasn't been a communal riot in the state in the last four-and-a-half years. He insisted that the BJP is a party of nationalism and progress, and not "communalism or casteism." The deputy chief minister further derided Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement that the party would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership.

He said, "When has Congress not contested under the leadership of the Gandhi family? There is nothing new in that. They have always contested like this and lost every time."

PM Modi will lay the foundation for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh university

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh university in Aligarh on Tuesday, according to Sharma. This would be the first institution in the country to provide defence studies. He further stated that the facility, which would be built on 52 acres of land, will include job-creation courses and will represent the Center's new education policy.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @drdineshbjp/Twitter