Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Asserts 'growing Population Is A Challenge'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called out the opposition's 'vote bank politics' on a proposed population control law and asserted that currently, the BJP government in the state has not discussed it at the administration level. The UP Dy CM, lashing out at those who are connecting UP CM Yogi Adityanath's speech to religion stated that the population issue is not about a specific religion but the country. He added that there is a certain group which considers growing their population an important goal. Raising concern about the significant growth in the country's population, Maurya said that the growing population is a real challenge.

Dy CM Maurya said, "This issue is not related to any religion. It is true that the country is moving very fast in terms of increasing the population. It is also true that there is one large number who consider population growth as an important goal. Those who are giving statements on Yogi Ji's statement are doing just for the vote bank. We will tell you if any discussion happened at govt level but as of now no discussion."

Solutions should be taken out through discussions: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Dy CM Maurya asserted that the solution to the increasing population should be brought by discussion and awareness in society. He also asked the saints, seers, and leaders of all religions, castes and communities to bring a respectable solution to the problem. Citing examples of other countries, he added that there are nations where the population is decreasing.

Maurya said, "There are many countries where the population is decreasing. A respectful path should be moved by all religious leaders, saints & seers. Some solutions should be taken out through discussion and awareness."

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi government

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticised UP CM Yogi Adityanth for equating chaos with population imbalance. Adityanath had claimed during a speech marking World Population Day that population imbalance has a bad effect on religious democracy and can ultimately result in chaos and anarchy. Disapproving this, Yadav wrote on Twitter, "Destruction of democratic values and not population (imbalance) will lead to anarchy".

Indian population to surpass that of China by 2023

India will overtake China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, according to a United Nations report released on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia had 2.3 billion people or 29% of the world's population, and Central and Southern Asia had 2.1 billion people, or 26% of the world's population, in 2022.

With more than 1.4 billion people each in 2022, China and India had the greatest populations in these areas. According to the research, India will have 1.412 billion people, compared to China's 1.426 billion. India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.