Uttar Pradesh DY CM Speaks On Shivpal Yadav's Meet With Yogi; Says 'CM Can Meet Anyone'

A day after Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath raising speculations regarding a BJP-PSP alliance, the newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has cleared the air over the speculations and said that Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of the entire state and can meet anyone.

Speaking to ANI on the same, the UP Deputy Chief Minister stated that Yogi Adityanath is a chief minister of 24 crore population in Uttar Pradesh and anyone can meet him. "He recently also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav", Maurya added.

Notably, this came after reports of a tussle between Shivpal Singh Yadav and his nephew Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav has surfaced after he was not invited to a meeting of all the SP legislators. Days after Samajwadi Party lost the crucial UP elections, reports suggest that Yadav is looking forward to breaking his tie with Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking on the same, he previously told ANI that he had waited for two days to be invited to the party meeting and also cancelled all his programs but wasn't invited. "I am an MLA from the Samajwadi Party but still not invited", he added.

PSP chief Shivpal Yadav meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Yadav called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and visited him in Lucknow at his residence. The meeting came at a time when Shivpal has been criticizing the SP for not inviting him to the meeting further hinting toward a possible alliance.

Details about the meeting are yet to be revealed, though his party has termed the meeting a "mere courtesy visit".

"Since he could not meet the Leader of the House after the elections, he (Shivpal) met him today after taking the oath. He also met the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly," PSPL spokesperson Deepak Mishra told PTI.

Shivpal who was also confronted by the media on whether he will take any major decision, said, "Very soon, I will talk about everything and tell everything."

Image: ANI/PTI