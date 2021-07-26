Uttar Pradesh Elections: BJP Will Win More Than 350 Seats Claims MoS Ajay Mishra

As the battle for the Uttar Pradesh election intensifies, on Sunday, July 26, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 350 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a recent update, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to contest the election from the Ayodhya constituency.

Mishra told ANI, "Keeping in view of the current political situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power by winning more than 350 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held next year."

Responding on if there is any possibility to form an alliance with Opposition parties, Mishra said that all Opposition parties fought together in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections but they lost.

He added, "I assure you that we will again bring 350 seats in Uttar Pradesh".

UP in the line of development

Appreciating Central and state governments' development work done in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra stated, "This is the reason why the Opposition has no issues to protest against today".

BJP had made tremendous efforts in facilitating houses, electricity, water, roads, rails, toilets, and more in the state, and so he added, "As a result of which, they (opposition) do not have any issue. So now, they have only two issues to go to the election. Either they divide people's interests in the name of religion, caste or they follow our way of working".

Mishra attacks Opposition

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking a jibe on a 'Mann Ki Baat' in a tweet, the Union Minister said, "On COVID-19 vaccination front, we are running one of the largest drives in the whole world. Close to 42 crore vaccinations have been done in the country. This is how we have tried to connect."

He further added, "Even very big developed countries could not give such effective results and you are seeing the efforts of our India's health workers, scientists, administration, doctors. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, he himself does not know what he says, when he says it. Hence, it is not necessary to comment on them".

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, out of a total of 403 Assembly seats, BJP had won 325 seats, Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/ANI)