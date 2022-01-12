Uttar Pradesh Elections: PM Narendra Modi To Attend BJP Core Committee Meeting On Jan 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party's round 3 of the core election committee meeting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, January 13. The meeting could either be virtual or physical depending on the RT-PCR test results of those who attended the round 2 meeting on Wednesday, January 12.

The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Round 2 of the BJP core election committee meeting on UP elections was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the party's headquarters in Delhi. The first round of meeting was held on January 11.

The RT-PCR test of all the people involved in today's meeting (Round 2) has been done. After the results of RTPCR, it will be decided whether the meeting will be virtual or not. All the people attending the meeting have been asked to be prepared for the virtual meeting as well.

On Wednesday, while BJP president JP Nadda joined the meeting virtually, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state's election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, party's general secretary BL Santosh and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh were among those who attended the meeting physically.

As per sources, BJP is trying to bring back Swami Prasad Maurya and three other MLAs who quit the party on Tuesday. The saffron party has also decided to not give tickets to those who have not performed well and have disappointed the public.

BJP ministers quit ahead of UP polls

Uttar Pradesh labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation for the Yogi Cabinet on Tuesday, stating that the state government is neglecting the poor, Dalits and unemployed youth. A day later, environment and forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned from the Cabinet.

Speaking to the media, Dara Singh Chauhan said, "BJP formed a government with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned... The next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted separate pictures with both the leaders, welcoming them and their supporters. "The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality to the extreme… Eliminate discrimination! This is our collective resolve! Respect everyone-- space for everyone," he tweeted with the #Melahobe hashtag.

