Uttar Pradesh Elections: SP Chief Akhilesh Invites Small Regional Parties To Form Alliance

As the political parties in Uttar Pradesh gear up for the upcoming state Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party is open to an alliance with a smaller party for the 2022 polls. While extending an invitation to small regional parties for an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party's doors are always open "for all small parties".

Speaking further, the Samajwadi Party chief said that he will try to unite all the parties in Uttar Pradesh against BJP to build a stronger front against the saffron party for the upcoming UP polls. It is important to note here that Akhilesh Yadav had earlier also asked Congress and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if they are standing with the BJP or are against it.

The two parties have attacked the SP over various issues. Incidentally, the SP had formed an alliance with the Congress for the 2017 assembly elections, and with the BSP for the 2019 general elections. However, both the elections were swept by the BJP.

When asked about the possible alliance with his uncle's Shivpal's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Yadav said that his party would try to unite everyone against the ruling CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. Giving out more details, the SP chief said that there have been no talks with the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of parties led by Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

While speaking on his projects for the upcoming UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party would win 350 seats. Remarking that the resentment is brewing among the people and they are waiting for a chance to uproot the BJP from the state, he said that with the development work done during Samajwadi Party's term, people of Uttar Pradesh have realised that they were fooled in 2017 polls and made a mistake by voting for the BJP. The Yogi Adityanath government, he said, has mishandled every issue, be it the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic or farmers' protests.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP came to power by winning more than 300 seats in the 403-member assembly. Meanwhile, the SP won just 47 seats, as against 224 in the 2012 polls.

(Image: PTI, ANI)