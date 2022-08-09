Uttar Pradesh: Ex-BSP MP, 6 Others Get Life Sentence In 1995 GRP Constable Murder Case

In a major development in the GRP Constable Murder Case, the Jaunpur court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday sentenced life imprisonment to former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Umakant Yadav with six others.

A 27-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Ajay Singh was killed on February 4, 1995. Umakant Yadav and six others — Bacchu Lal Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Dharmaraj Yadav , Subedar Singh, Mahendra Prasad Verma and Sabhajit Pal were taken into custody after being convicted on August 6.

According to Jaunpur district government counsel Anil Singh Kaptan, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Yadav and Rs 20,000 each on six other co-accused.

GRP Murder Case

The murder case dates back to 4 February 1995. A massive brawl erupted between Rajkumar Yadav, the driver of Umakant Yadav, and a passenger at the Shahganj railway station in Jaunpur district over a trivial issue of sitting on a bench at the railway platform.

Soon after, GRP constable Raghunath tried to intervene but he was brutally thrashed by Rajkumar Yadav. Later, both Rajkumar and the passenger with the help of other constables were taken to the GRP outpost and were detained and kept inside the lockup.

According to the FIR, Umakant Yadav and his six associates barged into the GRP lockup and allegedly fired indiscriminately at the Shahganj GRP lockup to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav. Notably, Umakant Yadav and others resorted to indiscriminate firing in which GRP constable Ajay Singh died. Initially, the case was probed by the GRP. Later, the case was transferred to UP Police’s Crime Branch (CID). The CB-CID charge sheeted Umakant with six others in the case.

During the hearing, the court was transferred to the MP-MLA court in Prayagraj. However, on the Allahabad high court’s orders, it was transferred back to the sessions’ court in Jaunpur and thereafter to the MP-MLA court of Jaunpur.

Umakant Yadav has a long criminal history: Police

According to police, Umakant Yadav has a long criminal history, including charges of murder. He had won assembly polls from Khutahan in the Jaunpur district of Varanasi which is now Shahganj assembly constituency, in 1991 and 1993 on the BSP ticket and as the Samajwadi Party candidate in 1996.

Umakant Yadav, as the BSP candidate, defeated BJP leader Keshrinath Tripathi in the 2004 general election from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. BSP chief Mayawati in 2007 got Umakant Yadav arrested from her official residence in Lucknow when he came to meet her. The then Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati summoned Umakant Yadav, who was accused of razing four shops and some houses in Paliyamafi village under Phoolpur police station in Azamgarh district.