Uttar Pradesh: Fatehabad BJP MLA Chotelal Verma's Shoes Stolen While Inaugurating Fair

BJP MLA from Fatehabad Assembly Chhotelal Verma who was in town to inaugurate the Sati fair in a village under the Shamshabad police station area lost his shoes which he kept outside the temple. When the MLAs returned from the temple, they were shocked to notice their shoes were missing. Unable to find his shoes, the regional MLA reached his car barefoot.

When asked about his shoes being stolen, Chhotelal Verma told ANI, "Some poor man might have worn my shoes. I wish Mata Sati to do good to that poor man and keep him happy".

According to sources, Fatehabad BJP MLA Chotelal Verma was in the village to inaugurate the event the Sati fair. During this, the MLA took off his shoes outside the temple to offer prayers inside. When he returned from the temple, his shoes were missing from there. There was a stir when the MLA’s shoe was stolen and everyone immediately started looking for shoes all around. But even after searching the entire area, the shoes were not to be found, and then Chhote Lal Verma decided to walk barefoot towards his car.

(Image: ANI)