Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Polls For 35 Seats Postponed To Apr 9 On Parties' Demand

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, postponed the legislative council elections for 36 seats to April 9. The biennial elections to the UP council from 35 Local Authorities Constituencies was postponed after multiple parties demanded it. The term of those 36 members end on March 7.

Biennial Elections to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 35 Local Authorities Constituencies for 36 seats have been rescheduled. The elections will now be held after the completion of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Election Commission of India (ECI) — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

The polls were earlier scheduled in two phases on March 3 and March 7, between the Assembly elections. Now the polls will be held on a single day - April 9, said the EC in a statement on Sunday. The 403-seat UP assembly goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Currently, the UP council is ruled by Samajwadi party which has 48 members, followed by the BJP which has 36 members, BSP (6 members), Congress and Apna Dal (S) - 1 each. The 100-member UP legislative council is led by SP's Mohd Hasan. Both CM Yogi Adityanath and Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have been nominated to the UP Council by BJP while Akhilesh Yadav is a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

CM faces in poll fray

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that he will contest from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency in the upcoming polls. On the other hand, BJP has fielded incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.