Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Development Authority Razes Illegal Building Owned By BSP MP

Tightening the noose on the unapproved or illegal structure development in the city, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday razed an under-construction building. The building was being raised after an injection was raised by the Archaeological Survey of India. The property was being developed by former BSP MP Dawood Ahmad near the protected site of 'residency'.

Uttar Pradesh: LDA razes illegal building

This latest development comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier warned over the illegal and unapproved construction across the state. Sources have informed Republic TV that earlier the Lucknow development Authority had issued multiple notices to the BSP MP regarding the construction of the building being illegal. However, instead of halting the construction, Daud Ahmad had moved to the High Court but had not got any relief. As the LDA demolished the illegal building, officials of Lucknow Development Authority officials and Lucknow Police officials were also present at the site.

Earlier in March, CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government had razed an illegal structure built by a person named Shahid, who is said to be a close associate of Mukhtar Ansari, a strongman MLA from Mau in Lucknow. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) team had demolished the fourth floor of Rani Saltanat Plaza located next to Sahu Cinema in Lucknow’s Hazratganj district. All the 10 illegal shops on the fourth floor of the plaza were demolished.

DMs told to crack down on illegal sand mining and storage in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in June, the Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department has directed District Magistrates to carry out geo-tagging of the places where sand has been stored and to install CCTV cameras for a vigil on the activities of contractors to check illegal mining and storage during the monsoon.

An official had said that contractors have expedited work in major rivers across the state and a large quantity of sand has been dumped across Bundelkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. In a letter to the District Magistrates, secretary, geology, and mining, Roshan Jacob had said that the permission to store sand at the dumpsites was given to ensure that adequate sand was available for construction during the monsoon.

