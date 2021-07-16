Uttar Pradesh MSME Min Siddharth Nath Singh Says Govt Created 2.46cr Jobs In 4 Years

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro Small and Medium Entreprises (MSME) Siddharth Nath Singh on Friday, July 16, said that the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government has provided jobs to over 2.64 crore people. Addressing a virtual press conference, Siddarth Nath Singh mentioned that four lakh government jobs were provided directly and 2.60 crore jobs were provided by helping MSMEs in the last four-and-a-half years. The meeting was also attended by Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary for MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industry.

'12.22 lakh crore has been provided to stressed MSMEs'

While responding to a question on jobs, UP Minister Singh said that the government has provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore loan to MSME, apart from providing 4 lakh jobs in the last four years, which in turn led to the creation of 2.60 lakh jobs in the state. He further mentioned that the CM Yogi-led BJP government had helped 4.41 lakh stressed MSME units, by providing them credit under the Centre's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). To date, Rs 12.22 lakh crore, has been given to the MSMEs that have been in a dismayed state.

Highlighting the notable milestones of the BJP govt in the state, the UP Minister stated that the immense success of the UP Investors Summit (organised in February 2018) led to the generation of 1,045 investment intents worth more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore across sectors.

Speaking about the creation of various opportunities by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Navneet Sehgal noted that the BJP govt had set up a dedicated Helpdesk at Invest UP in April 2020. The helpdesk was able to gather more than 96 investment intents, including intents from companies from around 10 countries such as Japan, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Singapore worth around Rs 66,000 crore.

Some of the huge investment intents that have been allotted land include 6,000 crore investments in the data centre, Rs 1,800 crore investment in software manufacturing, Rs 1,100 crore investment in the data centre and Rs 1,100 crore investments in yeast manufacturing by Hiranandani Group, Microsoft, STT GDC Pvt Ltd. (Singapore) and Associated British Food Plc (AB Mauri) (UK) in Pilibhit respectively.

Lastly, talking about Samsung India's project in Noida worth Rs 5,000 crores, he said "Most notably, Samsung India relocating its investment project of setting up its world largest display unit plant in Noida worth Rs 5,000 crores, has made India one of the largest display unit manufacturer in the world."

(Source-ANI)