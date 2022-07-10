Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta cremated in Lucknow

Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta was cremated at the Pipra Ghat here on Sunday in the presence of the Samajwadi Party founder, other family members and senior party leaders.

Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were brought to Lucknow late at night.

Her mortal remains were taken to the Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Singh Yadav's Vikramaditya Marg residence in a truck. Many SP leaders and supporters joined the funeral procession.

Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. Mulayam Singh Yadav witnessed the last rites from inside his SUV and did not step out due to health reasons.

The SP patron's elder son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, and younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav stood near the SUV. The entire Yadav family attended Gupta's last rites.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and others visited Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to express their condolences.

Gupta was suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months. She was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, where she breathed her last on Saturday morning.

Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003. PTI ABN DIV DIV

