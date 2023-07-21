Uttar Pradesh Politics Set To Witness Big Development? Prominent Leaders May Join BJP

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a significant upheaval as prominent leaders from marginalised communities are contemplating about joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajpal Saini and Sahab Singh Saini, leaders from the backward classes in Western Uttar Pradesh, were previously courted by Om Prakash Rajbhar to strengthen his foothold in Purvanchal. As per the sources, Rajbhar has been given the responsibility to bring a leader from the Samajwadi Party to the district of Purvanchal where BJP lost all the legislative seats in the 2022 elections. However, their potential alliance with the BJP is likely to bolster the party's position among marginalised communities in the state.

Another major development in the state's political scene is the possible inclusion of Sushma Patel and Jagdish Sonkar, two influential leaders from Jaunpur associated with the Samajwadi Party. While Sushma Patel has court cases pending against her, Jagdish Sonkar represents the interests of the Dalit community. All four leaders may join the BJP on the same day, which could have a significant impact on the party's state headquarters, as per the sources.

In response to the speculation, a Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Professor Bhuvan Bhaskar Joshi reaffirmed their support for Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, claiming the BJP's governance has been unsuccessful on every front. Despite the BJP's self-proclaimed title as the largest party in the world, their recent political manoeuvres suggest they are anxious to bolster their position and retain relevance ahead of the 2024 elections.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has distanced itself from the situation, with MP Malook Nagar emphasising their focus on serving the people and steering clear of opportunistic politics.

As the political landscape continues to shift in Uttar Pradesh, with alliances and breakups shaping the future, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the state's political dynamics. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, all parties are gearing up for a fierce battle to secure power and sway the electorate in their favour.