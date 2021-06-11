Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Ahead Of Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid a 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Yogi Adityanath's visit comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath stated that he had the opportunity to meet PM Modi and receive his guidance. The Uttar Pradesh CM also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath has been visiting other top leaders of the saffron party ahead of polls.

After meeting PM Modi, Adityanath also met BJP chief JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Adityanath had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Yogi Adityanath's meetings with the top BJP leaders are being viewed as the beginning of the saffron party's preparations ahead of elections. Yogi Adityanath also presented a book to Amit Shah during his meeting.

According to Republic's sources, the saffron party has decided that there will be no change in party leadership or the state government structure. Sources have also informed that the BJP will be forming a coordination committee that will consist of senior party leaders from the Centre, as well as the state. The committee will be asked to report directly to Yogi Adityanath. These measures are being seen as the BJP's strategy to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after its recent poll debacle in the West Benga assembly elections. The BJP's committee will be formed in order to bridge the gap between the Centre and state leadership.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Jitin Prasada was seen as a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Prasada had also met Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of jumping ship to join the saffron party. Prasada's entry into the BJP is also being seen as a means to strengthen its position in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections next year.