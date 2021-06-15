Uttar Pradesh: Rebel BSP MLAs To Meet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of Polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is said to be gearing up for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as several Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLAs are set to join the party today in Lucknow. This will come as a major setback for Mayawati-led BSP as the polls are due next year. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has decided to contest elections without joining an alliance with any party.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is eyeing to win the battle against Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) that has a stronghold in the state. Akhilesh Yadav recently alleged ruling BJP of harassing SP leaders over the pretext of COVID-19 norms violations.

BSP-SP Feud

Over the past four years, BSP has expelled as many as eleven rebel MLAs as reports of them jumping ships came forward. In the last elections when BSP-SP had alleged together, it failed miserably. The BSP has accused SP of luring MLAs over the pretext of financial benefits. After 2019 failure, several BSP MLAs switched to SP leaving the Mayawati-led party disintegrating.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati entered into an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab elections 2022. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the alliance is a new political and social initiative that will bring a new era of development in Punjab. She congratulated all the leaders of both the party and looked forward to bringing prosperity to the state.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Yogi government elected in 2017 will expire on March 14, 2022. Yogi Adityanath would be the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP. With a few months left to the elections in the state, political parties are gearing up for one of its biggest political battles. Recently, CM Adityanath met PM Modi as 'courtesy meeting' ahead of the UP Polls.

In 2017, the BJP had registered a landslide victory polls winning over 300 seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest amongst all states.