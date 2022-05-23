Uttar Pradesh: SP Stages Placard Protest In Assembly, Slogans Against Governor Raised

High drama unfolded in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly ahead of the budget session as Samajwadi Party staged protests and crowded the well of the Assembly. The UP Assembly session commenced on a stormy note on Monday with SP members along with other opposition leaders, marching into the well of the House during the Governor's address. SP members came in with placards and sloganeered against the government amid the address.

As soon as the House met on Monday morning, SP members crowded the well with placards in their hands and raised slogans regarding issues like law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape in the state. Governor Anandiben Patel was welcomed chants by SP leaders saying, "Governor go back." However, Governor Patel continued her address amidst the pandemonium and read the speech for over an hour.

The protesting leaders included Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, PSPL leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Abdullah Azam. The SP leaders present inside the House called on the Governor to stop her address and return midway. Inflation, unemployment and the law-and-order situation in the state were major issues raised by the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Governor continued her address in the House and listed out the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. The speech also had some of the future projects of the state government. According to the visuals accessed by Republic from the floor of the UP Assembly, members could be seen protesting with placards up against the House cameras.

Azam Khan takes oath as MLA

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the media before the first session of the UP Assembly in Lucknow, welcomed all the elected members and said that the government was prepared to discuss the issues raised by members of the Assembly. Furthermore, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was released from the Sitapur jail on Friday took the oath as MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He had come out after spending 27 months in judicial custody in multiple cases. Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan also took oath as MLA in the Assembly on Monday morning.

Image: ANI