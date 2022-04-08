Uttar Pradesh: With CM Yogi's 2nd Consecutive Rule, 80 Gangsters Surrender Under New Govt

As a result of crackdown on criminal elements in Uttar Pradesh, over 80 gangsters have succumbed to the heavy hand of the law and surrendered to the police, since the formation of the new Government in the state, said a statement by the UP Government.

As per the official press release, "The impact of the government is understandable from the fact that in the last fortnight, around 80 criminals have surrendered. There is a fear of the government's bulldozer among the mafia and illegal occupiers." However, the government clarified that the demolition act is not being misused and is only applied to illegal constructions and encroachments of government land. Instructing not to use the bulldozer on huts (poor people's properties) CM Yogi has strictly ordered that it should be run only on illegal constructions belonging to mafias and criminals. The order by the Uttar Pradesh CM also includes prompt action to be taken against those who have forcibly acted on the properties of the poor.

For the past five years, zero tolerance and sensitivity towards the poor has been the mantra of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, which continues in the current term too as pro-poor welfare schemes are being rolled out with new speed.

Fearing 'bulldozer action' by police, 5 gangrape accused persons surrender

Fearing bulldozer action by the police, five gangrape accused persons surrendered to the UP police in Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday. The police informed that the rape incident occurred on March 29, 2022 in the village Jiuli under district Ambedkar Nagar police station, Jaitpur area. The accused accompanied by family members went to the police station and apologised before the SHO Jaiprakash Singh.

"The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station of Jaitpur, fearing bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police's swift action," tweeted the Ambedkar Nagar police. The police confirmed the identification and verification of the culprits and then threatened the families of the accused of bulldozer action, which yielded results.

The Meerut police on March 16 acted against the state's most wanted gangster Badan Singh Baddo, when his property was demolished across an area of 67,500 square feet. A cash reward of 2.5 lakh has been announced for providing information about his whereabouts. Following all the legal provisions, an order for its demolition was issued by the Meerut Development Authority (MDA).

