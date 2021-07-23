Uttarakhand 2022 Polls: AAP Fields Col. Kothiyal As Its CM Face; Slams 'corrupt' Dhami

Accelerating its campaign in Uttarakhand ahead of polls, AAP on Friday, pitched Col. (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its presumptive Chief Ministerial candidate on Thursday. Comparing Kothiyal - who AAP has dubbed as 'Bhole Ke Fauji' - to the current CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that Kothiyal was a patriot while Dhami was corrupt. Addressing a press conference in Roorkee, Sisodia, lambasted both BJP and Congress for consecutively running corrupt govts in the hilly state. Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 2022.

AAP pitches Kothiyal as CM face

"On one side is the current CM is one who has encouraged corruption. On the other side is a true patriot Col. Kothiyal Saab, who has served the nation for his entire life. How should Uttarakhand's CM be? - One who is corrupt or one who is a patriot? The response from the voters was very positive," said Sisodia.

Kothiyal had been fielded by AAP against then-CM Tirath Singh Rawat in the Gangotri bypolls. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. Running an organization that trains the locals to join the Armed Forces, he joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on April 19 this year.

AAP's Uttarakhand campaign

On July 11, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal kicked off AAP's Uttarakhand campaign making 4 'power' promises in Dehradun, if voted to power. Promising to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, the Delhi CM propagated his Delhi model. Comparing Uttarakhand to Delhi, he claimed that even though Delhi buys power from other states, electricity in Delhi is free. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity ?," asked Kejriwal. AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat where it eyes to make inroads.

Dhami takes over

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.

