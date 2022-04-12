Uttarakhand: 5-8 Rebel Congress MLAs Likely To Join BJP Amid Infighting, Say Sources

Amid reports of ongoing infighting in the Uttarakhand Congress unit ever since the party got defeated in the recently concluded state Assembly elections, in a major setback for the state Congress unit, around five to eight rebel Congress MLAs are likely to resign from the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources, the group of rebelling Congress MLAs are in contact with the BJP to join hands with the party. Apart from that, there are also reports of a secret meeting that will take place in Dehradun on Wednesday, April 13, where around 10 MLAs will be meeting together.

Meanwhile, Bhuwan Chander Kapri, who defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima seat, was named as deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Notably, this came just a day after the Congress had appointed two-time MLA from the Ranikhet constituency Karan Mahara as its new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and senior Congress leader and Bajpur MLA Yashpal Arya as the new CLP leader.

While Kapri is considered to be a close aide of 6-time Congress MLA Pritam Singh, the other two leaders Mahara and Arya are said to be the members of the Harish Rawat camp in Uttarakhand.

LoP Pritam Singh hits out at Congress leadership

Earlier on Monday, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pritam Singh lashed out at the party leadership for blaming him for Congress' failure in the state elections. In an interaction with the media, Singh alleged that the party general secretary KC Venugopal had been blaming him for factionalism in the state unit which led to the party's defeat.

Refuting this charge, Congress leader Pritam Singh said, "First of all, I want to make it clear. In-charge Devendra Yadav and national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told me that Congress lost because of my factionalism. I feel that there should be a probe. And if I am found guilty, I don't have the right to remain even an MLA. Show me a statement of mine that indicates that I was into factionalism. Yes, my fault is that I worked to establish Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's Congress in Uttarakhand when I became the party's state president."

"They should provide witnesses to show that I worked against the official candidate in the election. It should be clear as to who was involved in factionalism. The people of Chakrata have elected me as an MLA. So, I will continue working as an MLA," he added.

(Image: ANI/PTI)