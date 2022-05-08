Uttarakhand: As By-polls Loom, CM Dhami To Visit Champawat To Solicit Support From People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit his hometown, Champawat to seek support from the people before the bypolls scheduled for May 31. Notably, he had lost from the Khatima seat in the recently held assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Champawat's former MLA Kailash Gehtori had earlier resigned and vacated his seat for CM Dhami, who is currently not a member of the Uttarakhand assembly. Congress has fielded Nirmala Gahatodi against Dhami for the bypolls in Champawat.

While talking to ANI at his residence in Khatima, Dhami said,

"Though Champawat is my new constituency, I have grown up here. I will visit it tomorrow, May 9 to seek support from people. There is a temple of mother Purnagiri, there is a ghat of mother Sharda ji, there is a pilgrimage site and in the coming time we will take Champawat forward."

Many senior Congress leaders from Champawat join BJP

In a setback to Congress, many senior local level leaders from the Congress left the party and joined BJP. On May 7, the head of Champawat Municipal Corporation and Congress leader Vijay Verma and his supporters; Head of the Champawat Block, Rekha Devi joined the BJP.

Moreover senior Congress leader Vikas Shah, Nirmala Bhatt were given the primary membership of the BJP at the party office by Champawat's former MLA Kailash Gehtori. Verma said, "We have joined the BJP after getting impressed with the work and policies of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Kailash Gehtori."

Uttarakhand assembly results: BJP creates history by winning consecutive elections

Since Uttarakhand was formed, the state had never voted the same party for back to back terms. However, the 21-year jinx ended in 2022, when BJP returned back to power after winning 48 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly. Congress could not take advantage of the anti-incumbency and could manage to win only 19 seats.

The 45-year-old Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after taking over from former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on July 3, 2021. BJP had to change two Chief Ministers in the state to accommodate the demands of the dissenting MLAs and finally entered the election fray with Dhami as the CM.

IMAGE: PTI