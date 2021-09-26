Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: Amit Shah To Visit State In October For 3-day Tour

Ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit the north Indian state for a three-day tour next month. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand from October 16 to 18. According to ANI, he will access the pre-election preparations in Haridwar.

In Dehradun, Union Minister Amit Shah will meet state Ministers and party office-bearers. During his tour, the Home Minister is likely to visit the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar Shantikunj, and he will also meet Dr Pranav Pandya. Shah will also meet Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Kankhal, Haridwar, ANI sources said.

The former BJP president is touring Uttarakhand to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of some projects. "However, the political objective behind his visit cannot be denied," the source added.

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also visit the state in October to start the election campaign. Quoting the state BJP sources, the news agency informed that Singh's visit will come on October 7.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also deliver a virtual address on September 29 to Shakti Kendra workers in the state.

Uttarakhand Assembly polls and political situation

In the last polls, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member state Assembly and Trivendra Singh Rawat was made the Chief Minister. He held the post until March 9, 2021, when the party decided to replace him with Tirath Singh Rawat. However, Tirath's tenure as the CM was short-lived. In a short span of time, Pushkar Singh Dhami took over the top seat.

In the upcoming polls, Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its plan to fight against the BJP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also announced that its former Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler will fight against CM Dhani. Kejriwal has also declared that colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate. Besides this, Congress is also campaigning aggressively.

Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat recently hinted that he will pull out of the chief ministerial race in the forthcoming polls. Speaking at a 'Parivartan Yatra', he said that he would like to see a Dalit CM in the state, asserting that they constitute 18% of the population.

Image: PTI/ANI