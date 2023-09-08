Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Terms Officials' Treatment Of MLAs As 'shameful'

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Friday termed government officials' alleged lack of respect for people's representatives as "shameful" and summoned the chief secretary to her chamber on the issue.

"The Vidhan Sabha is a sacred institution. I am instructing the government for the third time not to overlook the protocol of MLAs," Khanduri said.

On the second day of the assembly session on Wednesday, she had asked the officials to be respectful to the MLAs and not address them without the "mananiya (respected)" prefix. Her remarks came after the Congress' Kichcha MLA Tilak Raj Behar alleged that he was not being invited to public functions in his constituency despite being the legislator.

The speaker's comments on Friday came after Pritam Singh, a five-time Congress MLA from Chakrata, raised a breach of privilege issue in the assembly. Singh alleged that he had sought an appointment with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana chief engineer but the official did not meet him despite repeated requests on the phone.

Singh also offered to produce the call details to substantiate his claim.

Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya endorsed Singh's claim, saying such officials should be summoned to the assembly and action taken against them in the House.

"We have been saying that the bureaucracy has completely gone out of control. The government has no control over them," he said.

He also accused the state government of protecting corrupt officials. "Many scams will be uncovered in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana if the lid is blown," Arya said.

Speaker Khanduri said the breach of privilege issue raised by Singh has been referred to the Privileges Committee of the House.