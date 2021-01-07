Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bhagat Extends Apologies To LoP Hridayesh Over 'derogatory Remarks'

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat extended an apology to LoP Hridayesh. This comes a day after Bhagat called Hridayesh "an old lady'. Earlier, Congress party demanded an apology from the BJP chief for his "derogatory remarks" against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Indira Hridayesh.

Bhagat tweeted and said that he didn't have any intention to hurt her and he takes his statement back.



"At the party event on Tuesday, I used a word. I got to know that our LoP Indira Hridyeshji is hurt by it. I want to clarify that I have not said this thing in that view (Maine is bat ko us Drishti se bilkul nahi kaha). Hridyeshji is elder to us and respecting women is not only mine but my party's top duty. I said it in a general way and if it has hurt her, I regret it and I take my words back," Bhagat said in a video statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh's made a remark that some of the BJP MLAs, who are not happy with the party, are in touch with her on which Bhagat replied that why would they get in touch with "an old lady'. Later the Congress party had demanded an apology from him for his "derogatory remarks."

While addressing a BJP event, Bansidhar Bhagat said "Our LoP is saying that several MLAs are in our touch...arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey?'' (Why would they get in contact with an old lady?). His comment evoked laughter from the BJP workers who were present at the event, but Bhagat's remark invited sharp reaction from the Congress. The party demanded that BJP national chief JP Nadda should ask Bhagat to apologise.

Indira Hridayesh demands apology from Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat

Indira Hridayesh on Wednesday shared a video of herself on Twitter where she has asked for an apology from Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat for his derogatory remarks against her while addressing party workers at an event on Tuesday. While replying to Hridayesh's remarks that some BJP MLAs are in touch with her, Bhagat shockingly said that why would anyone get in touch with a 'budhiya' (old woman). The Congress party has demanded an apology from him for the shameful remark.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister apologised

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has apologised to senior state Congress leader Indira Hridayesh after a derogatory remark made by the state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat. The CM took to Twitter and said that he is very sad to hear about the remarks made against Hridayesh and will personally call her to apologise for the state BJP president's actions.

आदरणीय @IndiraHridayesh बहिन जी आज मैं अति दुखी हूँ । महिला हमारे लिए अति सम्मानित व पूज्या हैं। मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपसे व उन सभी से क्षमा चाहता हँ जो मेरी तरह दुखी हैं। मैं कल आपसे व्यक्तिगत बात करूँगा व पुनः क्षमा याचना करूँगा। 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 5, 2021

