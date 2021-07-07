Uttarakhand BJP Leader Ajay Bhatt Included In Modi Cabinet; 'Will Follow PM's Footsteps'

Uttarakhand BJP lawmaker Ajay Bhatt has been included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers along with 43 other leaders. The 60-year-old MP is one of the seniormost BJP leaders in Uttarakhand and has served as MLA from Ranikhet legislative assembly in the past.

Bhatt was present at PM Modi’s meeting with new ministers at 7 LKM in Delhi. The Prime Minister's expanded cabinet now includes a total of 77 ministers (73 from the BJP and 4 from alliance partners). As many as 43 fresh faces are being inducted in the cabinet, 15 of whom have taken oath on Wednesday evening.

In the meeting held this afternoon, PM Narendra Modi gave the mantra of universal brotherhood to the ministers, said Ajay Bhatt. PM modi expects his government to work towards regaining the country's honour and prestige, he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of universal brotherhood; he broke the boundaries of caste, religion, class and gave our country a new identity in the world. We follow his footprints. Rising above class and religion, we have to work together to regain India's honour and prestige. We accept the mantra given by PM Modi and we perform every duty responsibily," Bhatt told Republic TV.

Ajay Bhatt's political career

Ajay Bhatt had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over three lakh votes in Nainital, helping the BJP retain all five seats in Uttarakhand. Bhatt defeated Rawat by 3,39,096 votes and prevented Congress from regaining the lost ground after 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly polls. Before state elections in 2017, Bhatt served as the leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand legislative assembly. He also held several portfolios, including the Health ministry in the state government.