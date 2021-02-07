Uttarakhand BJP MP Lauds NDRF, SDRF Jawans; Says 'well-prepared To Deal With Crisis'

BJP MP from Uttarakhand, Anil Baluni on Sunday spoke to Republic Media Network over the Uttarakhand glacier burst, asserting that the NDRF and SDRF teams on site were trained to the best of their capabilities to tackle the natural disaster.

"The jawans of the NDRF and SDRF, they are sent by God to save lives, any level of praise is less for them. In Uttarakhand, we are used to natural calamities like flooding and earthquakes, we are preparing ourselves to tackle such situations. If you have seen after Kedarnath, our SDRF was trained so well, their teams are present all over. In minimum time they reached on spot today. We have worked well on tackling such disasters and the SDRF is also trained very well in this regard," he said.

As per the latest reports, all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 labourers are reported to have gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels. Out of those, 29-30 labourers working in Rishiganga project are missing with rescue operations still underway.

Speaking on the swift action of the forces and their coordination with the Centre, Anil Baluni said, "Without wasting time our Prime Minister got in touch with the Chief Minister, the local teams on site. Our Home Minister on his way to his program interacted with the NDRF and the CM to dispatch help immediately. The Centre and the state have worked in tandem to tackle this disaster. God willing, the casualties in the incident can be kept to a minimum."

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: Cricketers Express Distress, Pray For Success Of Rescue Operations

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: Hospitals Ready For Emergency, 600 Army Jawans On Standby, Says CM

Uttarakhand glacier burst

In a shocking incident, a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. While the Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged, as per the latest reports, water flow in the Alaknanda river has become normal past the Nandprayag region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce and a 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency.

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: PM Modi, Amit Shah Review Situation; CM Rawat Says 'flow Subsiding'

Read: PM Modi Assures All Support To Uttarakhand; Says 'Whole Nation Is Praying' At Haldia Rally