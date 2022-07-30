Uttarakhand: BJP's JP Nadda Appoints Former MLA Mahendra Bhatt As New State Unit Chief

In a massive development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday appointed former MLA Mahendra Bhatt as president of the party’s Uttarakhand unit.

The order, issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, said: “BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mahendra Bhatt as state president of Uttarakhand BJP.”

“This appointment comes into immediate effect,” the order further said.

Former MLA Mahendra Bhatt has replaced Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik as the BJP’s Dehradun unit chief.

Following this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter to congratulate the new BJP chief for Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Hearty congratulations to former MLA from Badrinath Vidhan Sabha Mahendra Bhatt on being made the president of BJP Uttarakhand by the top leadership! Certainly, the state organization will get a new strength under your guidance. May Lord Badrinath shower blessings for your bright future.”

BJP has tried to strike a balance between caste and region in Uttarakhand with the appointment of Mahendra Bhatt who is a brahmin leader from the Garwhal region. It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand is a Thakur from the Kumaon region. Former MLA Nandapryag in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Mahendra Bhatt lost in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

Having an RSS background, Mahendra Bhatt has risen through the ranks after working in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVO) and the BJP’s youth wing, reported news agency PTI citing a senior party leader.