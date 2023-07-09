Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion On Cards, Likely To Happen Next Week: Sources

Amid widespread speculations regarding the cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh in Dehradun. The meeting, which took place at the Governor's Residence, commenced at 12:30 pm and lasted for approximately 45 minutes. According to sources, the discussion mainly revolved around the vacant cabinet seats and was considered significant in light of the upcoming cabinet expansion.

Notably, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had been in the national capital from July 1st to July 5th, where he met several central leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santosh in New Delhi. Sources suggest that while discussions on various state-related issues were held, CM Dhami specifically discussed the cabinet expansion with JP Nadda and BL Santosh.

The cabinet expansion has long been pending since the formation of the government in Uttarakhand. Sources reveal that both JP Nadda and BL Santosh have given their approval to CM Dhami for the cabinet expansion and have requested him to prepare a list of potential names for induction into the Uttarakhand Cabinet.

According to Ajay Kumar, a leader from the state BJP unit, a meeting of the BJP organisation for North India took place on July 7th, which was attended by Uttarakhand State President Mahendra Bhatt. Currently, the party's focus is on the upcoming 2024 elections, and certain tasks have been assigned to them. However, the matter of cabinet expansion has also been discussed, and if all goes well, the cabinet expansion could take place around next week or by the end of July.

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion

The Uttarakhand cabinet underwent significant developments since its formation on March 23, 2022. Initially, CM Dhami, along with eight MLAs, took the oath as ministers, marking the beginning of their tenure. However, despite the cabinet's capacity of accommodating 12 ministers, only nine have been inducted since then, leaving three positions vacant for an entire year.

Unfortunately, the cabinet faced further setbacks when Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdas passed away on April 26, 2023, leaving four seats unoccupied in total. As a result, the need for filling these vacancies became a pressing matter for the Uttarakhand government.

In an effort to address performance-related concerns, sources suggest that two ministers from the current cabinet may face removal due to poor performance. Also, Ministers Prem Chand Agarwal, Rekha Arya, and Satpal Maharaj could be dropped from the ministry and assigned organisational roles with new responsibilities ahead of the 2024 elections, sources said.

Probable names for cabinet inclusion

According to sources, Sarita Arya, MLA from Nainital, and Khajan Das, MLA from Dehradun, are probable candidates to fill the vacant reserved seat left by the late Chandan Ramdas. Other potential names generating buzz for cabinet inclusion in Uttarakhand are Umesh Kau (a highly active BJP leader in Dehradun), Dilip Rawat, Vinod Chamoli, Munna Singh Chauhan, and Ram Singh Keda. Sources within the BJP indicate that MLAs from both the Kumaon and Garhwal regions will be inducted into the Uttarakhand Cabinet.