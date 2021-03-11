Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Soon, Says BJP State In-charge Dushyant Gautam

After Tirath Singh Rawat took charge as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, it is expected that the cabinet will expand soon, said Dushyant Gautam, Uttarakhand BJP in-charge. On Thursday Dushyant Gautam announced, "There would soon be a aabinet expansion." In the midst of all of the talks about the forthcoming expansion, State Minister for Urban Development, Madan Kaushik had also met Gautam in the national capital on Thursday. It has also been reported that Gautam had met several other leaders in view of expanding the cabinet in Uttarakhand. As of now, eleven ministers are expected to swear in during the expansion.

Change of guard in Uttarakhand

The expansion of the cabinet and the decentralization of the power will also help the government in the state to woo the dissidents back after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned and Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as Uttarakhand's CM. A senior party leader on Wednesday said, "There have been several leaders in the party who wanted their voices to be heard but because of the troubles with former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, this couldn’t be done. It is a time to woo them back and make them feel belonged. "

11 Ministers are expected to swear in

With the state executive scheduled for March 12 to March 14, 2021, the party has planned more changes in the structure of the state (Uttarakhand) government. Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (org), BL Santosh, will also be present on one of the days of the meeting.

According to sources, Trivendra Singh resigned after Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the BJP's general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership outlining the party's state unit's rebellion.

The general elections in the state are scheduled to be held in 2022. The saffron party has won the elections in 2017 with 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. On the other hand, Congress only managed to secure 11 seats.

(with inputs from ANI)