Uttarakhand Cabinet Expanded: 8 Ministers & 3 MoS Take Oath- 7 From Last Cabinet

UPDATE: 11 ministers take charge

Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal took oath as Cabinet Ministers. Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatishwaranand took oath as Ministers with Independent charge. CM Tirath Singh Rawat is currently holding his first cabnet meeting.

Two days after Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th Uttarakhand CM, sources reveal the list of 11 ministers who are set to be sworn in as cabinet ministers at 5 PM on Friday at Raj Bhawan. While 7 ministers belong to Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet, 4 others are set to be sworn-in. 11 out of 12 cabinet posts are set to be filled today, while one remains vacant after the demise of Finance Minister Prakash Pant in June 2019. Two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017, which has caused some dissent among the BJP MLAs.

Uttarakhand's new cabinet ministers

Sources reveal that six members of Trivendra Rawat's cabinet will be retained, namely:

Subodh Uniyal - Agriculture

Harak Singh Rawat - Environment/Labour

Satpal Maharaj - Irrigation/ Flood control/ water management

Yashpal Arya - Social welfare/ transportation

Rekha Arya - Women & Child welfare

Arvind Pandey - Education

Dhan Singh Rawat - Higher Education

The new cabinet members include - Yatishwaranand, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Ganesh Jodhi and Bansidhar Bhagat, as per sources. With Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik being dropped, sources add that Bansidhar Bhagat ( state BJP chief) may be sworn in as Deputy CM. Earlier in the day, ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met CM Tirath Singh Rawat as a courtesy. former BJP state chief Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th chief minister of the hill state on Thursday in the presence of Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

With just 10 days of completing his fourth year as CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening to Governor Maurya. On Saturday, top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog.

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.