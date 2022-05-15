Last Updated:

'Uttarakhand Cabinet Unanimously Agreed To Implement UCC': CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state Cabinet has unanimously agreed to implement UCC and a committee to prepare a draft will be formed soon.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that the state Cabinet has unanimously agreed to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Dhami further informed that the state government is going to constitute a committee to prepare a draft and urged other states and Union Territories to follow suit in implementing the UCC.

"We made a promise on 12 February 2022, that as soon as the new BJP government will complete the swearing-in ceremony, UCC will be discussed in the first Cabinet meeting of the ministers. The state Cabinet has unanimously agreed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We are forming a committee that will make a UCC draft, which will be implemented in the state. Hoping that UCC is implemented by other states too," said CM Dhami

Along with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam and Himachal governments have also pitched for implementing UCC across the country. 

Uniform Civil Code in India

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On 18 November 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution under Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

