Uttarakhand: Champawat Locals Exude Hope In Development As CM Dhami Declares Candidature

Deprived of basic amenities like roads, electricity and water, CM Pushkar Dhami's candidature from Champawat is expected to bring respite to the local residents. After CM Dhami announced that will contest from the district, the residents of the Dhuri village expressed hope, development will come to the region.

"We are extremely delighted that the district is likely to get the CM after the by-polls. We have to travel a lot for fulfilling the basic requirements as we don't have proper roads, electricity and water in Chamapwat. We hope for the development and availability of facilities for the good of the villagers," said a local resident.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses from Khatima seat

Speculations suggesting that CM Dhami will be contesting from Champawat arose when the local MLA Kailash Gehtodi resigned from the assembly seat on Wednesday and conveyed the same to the election commission on Friday. Dhami, currently serving his second term as the Chief Minister of the state, lost the Khatima seat in the recently held assembly election to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes.

The election to the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly was held on February 14. The ruling BJP returned to power after winning 45 seats, however, the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami could not retain the Khatima seat.

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand polls

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal lost to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

IMAGE : PTI