Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests Positive For COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter, Rawat shared that while he was asymptomatic, he had been advised to stay in home isolation on the advice of his doctors. The Chief Minister also advised everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested.

"Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," tweeted the Uttarakhand CM.

आज मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और symptoms भी नहीं हैं।अतः डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। मेरा सभी से अनुरोध है, कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

This comes days after BJP National President JP Nadda tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Nadda had recently returned from West Bengal where he had campaigned for the saffron party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections.

Uttarakhand reported 567 new infections within a span of 24 hours on Friday with 3 people losing their lives to the virus. The total number of infections has crossed 84,689 in the state, with 6140 active cases. There have been 1,384 deaths in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.79 lakh on Friday with 22,890 new infections being reported in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

