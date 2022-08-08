Uttarakhand CM Assures Coordination With UP Police Post Tip-off Of Shrikant Tyagi In State

On August 8, after it was reported that Shrikant Tyagi, who is absconding in the Noida assault case, had been traced in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the state government is working in coordinaton with the Uttar Pradesh police to arrest Tyagi.

While speaking to the media, CM Dhami said, "We are coordinating with the UP police and if needed, Uttarakhand govt will take stringent action."

Tyagi hiding in Uttarakhand: Sources

According to information, Shrikant Tyagi, who is missing in connection with the Noida assault case, has been located in Uttarakhand. According to sources, the offender was seen on camera in Haridwar, and the police were able to locate him on Sunday in Rishikesh. He is alleged to have compromised his whereabouts by turning on and off his phone 11 times in one day. He may be often shifting his whereabouts to avoid capture.

After Shrikant Tyagi's video of him taunting and punching a fellow resident in Noida's Omex complex went viral, twelve squads were organised to apprehend him.

UP ADG Prashant Kumar: Shrikant Tyagi will be arrested

Prashant Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law & Order for the state of Uttar Pradesh, gave a briefing on the Noida assault case and assured attendees that the government has taken strict cognizance. ADG Kumar said in a video message that the case had called for urgent arrests and that everyone entering the Omaxe Society in Noida was being inspected and scanned.

"Strict cognizance has been taken by the administration and UP DGP on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Sector 93 in which Shrikant Tyagi misbehaved with a woman. Immediate arrests have been ordered and so far, the inspector in charge has been suspended. The duty of a sub-inspector and 4 constables was imposed in the society. He has also been suspended for not doing his job properly," said the UP ADG

Noida Administration demolishes illegal construction at Tyagi's residence

The Noida authorities earlier today destroyed illegal constructions at Shrikant Tyagi's home at Grand Omex in Sector 93 of Noida. Two JCB bulldozers destroyed the building while loud celebrations from the neighbourhood could be heard in the background.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, Republic World