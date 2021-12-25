Uttarakhand CM Dhami Denies Reports Of Harak Rawat's Resignation; 'issue Will Be Resolved'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday, December 25, denied the media reports of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat’s resignation. Pushkar Dhami said that the reports are false and any trouble or clash among the party members will be resolved internally.

Referring to Rawat's demands of establishing a medical college in Kotdwar, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "government is looking into solutions over the proposed medical college in Harak Singh's constituency Kotdwar."

It is learned that Rawat was in a rift with the Chief Minister over “government inaction” for a medical college that he had proposed to be established in Kotdwar. Earlier, during a state cabinet meeting, Rawat had walked out when the same was discussed which resulted in speculation over his resignation.

BJP on Harak Rawat's resignation report

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, on Saturday, informed that all the grievances of Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat had been resolved and 'no one is going anywhere.' All the issues that demanded discussion has been settled with the intervention of Centre and CM Dhami. Kau mentioned that Rawat's proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar has been accepted and the budget for the project will be released by Monday.

While BJP President of Uttarkhand unit, Madan Kaushik also denied the reports concerning the resignation of Rawat and said 'All is well.'

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government. Following this, Trivendra Singh Rawat became the Chief Minister of the state until March 9. He later resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived. Afterwards, Pushkar Singh Dhami took on the CM position as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Image: ANI