Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets PM Modi And Amit Shah Over Kanwar And Char Dham Yatra

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for the first time since taking over as Uttarakhand CM. Kanwar yatra and Char Dham yatra were among the topics that were discussed in the meeting. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed his government's plans over the Char Dham yatra.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "We have 2-3 challenges in front of us, just like we have a challenge of Kanwar. We will hold talks with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, our Char Dham Yatra is stopped now, that too is a cause of concern for us." Following Dhami's appointment as CM last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with him about the idea of permitting Kanwarias to draw water from the Ganga in Haridwar.

Dhami to speak with Uttar Pradesh and other states

While speaking to Republic, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said that after PM Modi came to power, Uttarakhand has seen significant growth. "A lot of work has been done in our government, a lot of work has been completed and a lot of work is in the state of completion. And in 2014, ever since Modi ji came to power, unprecedented and historic things have happened in Uttarakhand. With the same things, we will go to the public and will complete the works which are still pending or are left."

The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, added that the state has a target to vaccinate all age groups within three months. Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination goal in the state, the newly appointed Chief Minister said, "We aim to complete the vaccination drive within the next three months in Uttarakhand." He also talked about the electricity supply in the state, he noted, "Our goal is to provide cheap electricity to the people of Uttarakhand. Also, full quality power supply reaches homes."

Dhami's Political Career

The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well. Dhami, hails from an army family with absolutely no political backgroud.

