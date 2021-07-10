Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams Kejriwal's 'election' Agenda, Quips BJP For 'development Only'

Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday retorted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's jibe over electricity prices in the former's state.

"He may have an agenda for election but our agenda is to give the best work to the people of the state. We're not working for the sake of elections. Development is the only challenge in front of us," Uttarakhand CM Dhami said.

The response came after Delhi CM Kejriwal questioned the inflated rates of electricity in Uttarakhand despite the state producing its own stock. Comparing Uttarakhand, CM Kejriwal claimed that electricity was free for the residents of Delhi despite purchasing power from outside. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand be entitled to free electricity?" Kejriwal asked. The Delhi chief minister informed of his visit to Dehradun on Sunday, bringing his 'free power' promise to yet another state.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that bills of consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month will be waived off. "There are about 13 lakh consumers in the state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount," said Rawat. The proposal is estimated to cost around Rs 400 to 500 crore annually. The govt has also waived off surcharges till October.

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand's 11th CM

Moments after Pushkar Singh Dhami was declared leader of the legislature party, reports of displeasure amongst certain ministers including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Subodh Uniyal, Bishan Singh Chufal and others had emerged. Satpal Maharaj took oath after a junior MLA and was displeased for allegedly being sidelined by the BJP. The same was the case with Harak Singh Rawat and other senior ministers. However, Home Minister Amit Shah's one phone call was enough to make things fall in line. The biggest challenge for Pushkar Dhami would be to keep the party intact and return to power in the upcoming Assembly Polls.