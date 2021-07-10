Uttarakhand CM Meets PM Modi For The 1st Time After Taking Charge; To Also Meet Amit Shah

Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Capital. It is important to mention here that this was the first meeting of the newly Uttrakhand Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. Following his meeting with PM Modi, Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to beet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent BJP leaders today evening in Delhi.

Uttrakhand CM meets PM Modi

Earlier, Uttrakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had informed that Dhami will be meeting Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda during his visit to Delhi to discuss the preparations for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly elections. Two-time MLA from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district, 45-year-old Dhami had taken over on July 4 as Uttarakhand’s new chief minister. He has replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who last week submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Dhami's Political Career

The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well. Dhami hails from an army family with absolutely no political background.

Earlier in the day, BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a meeting with all BJP MLAs to resolve the impending leadership crisis in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months. The crisis assumes significance as Uttarakhand is set to witness fresh polls in 2022.

